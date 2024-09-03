Target announces 2024 dates for popular ‘Car Seat Trade-in' program

Attention parents: Target's popular "Car Seat Trade-In" program is coming up for 2024.

The program, which allows guests to trade in an old, expired or damaged car seat in exchange for a coupon, runs from Sept. 15 through Sept. 28, according to a release.

The program states that old, expired or damaged car seats can be brought into any Target during the program window. In exchange, guests will receive 20% off the purchase of one car seat, stroller, stroller wagon or select baby gear item.

The coupon, called a "Target Circle Bonus," can be used in store or online for purchases made between Sept. 15 and Oct. 12. It cannot be redeemed twice, officials said. Instructions on how to redeem the Target Circle Bonus can be found here.

Since the program began in 2016, more than three million car seats have been recycled, Target said, adding that some of the plastic from car seats traded-in during the event is used to create new product's within Target's storage and organization house brand Brightroom.

More information on the program can be found here.