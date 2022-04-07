Tamara Lynn ‘Sunny' Sytch, Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer, Involved in Fatal Florida Crash

Pro wrestling Hall of Fame member Tamara Lynn “Sunny” Sytch was involved in a fatal, three-car crash in Florida and police are investigating her for possible "impairment," authorities said.

Sytch, 49, was behind the wheel of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz when she rear-ended a Kia that was stopped at a traffic signal, police said in a statement on Tuesday. The incident happened on North Yonge Street in the city of Ormond Beach, just north of Daytona Beach, at 8:28 p.m. on March 25.

The Kia's driver, Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, 75, died from his injuries, authorities said.

The impact caused Lasseter's car to strike a third vehicle, causing injuries to the GMC Yukon's 46-year-old driver and a passenger, but they didn't need to be hospitalized, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sytch was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center "and later released after a search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a sample of her blood for investigation of impairment," according to the police statement.

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com