Taliban to Allow Dozens of Americans, Other Foreign Citizens to Leave Afghanistan

The planned departure comes amid growing fears for those who have been left behind in Afghanistan as the Taliban tightens its grip on the country

The Taliban will allow dozens of U.S. and other foreign citizens to leave Afghanistan on a flight to Qatar scheduled to take off from Kabul on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter have told NBC News.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the two officials confirmed the development first reported by Reuters, saying a flight was expected to land in Doha on Thursday.

The planned departure comes amid growing fears for those who have been left behind in Afghanistan as the Taliban tightens its grip on the country in the wake of the United States' chaotic withdrawal.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told NBC News that the militant group would not stand in the way of anyone looking to leave Afghanistan, so long as they have valid travel documents.

