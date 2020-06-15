T-Mobile

Customers for T-Mobile, Other Telecom Companies Report Outages Nationwide

1165309440
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

U.S. customers of telecom giants T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint are reporting outages on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.

The outages are seemingly affecting T-Mobile the most as more than 100,000 customers have reported outages.

Thousands of other customers have reported outages for Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, respectively, according to Downdetector.com.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Supreme Court 7 hours ago

Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ People Protected From Job Discrimination

protests 7 hours ago

‘When Does It Stop?’ Rayshard Brooks’ Family Pleads for Justice, Change

Affected areas include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York and Los Angeles, along with other metropolitan areas.

T-Mobile was trending on Twitter Monday as several voiced their frustration about being unable to place or receive calls.

T-Mobile's president of technology, Neville Ray, said the company's engineers are working on resolving a "voice and data issue."

The other companies have not yet released statements about the reported outages.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

T-MobileSouth FloridaT MOBILESMART PHONE
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us