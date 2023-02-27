Jackie Robinson

Swing and a Miss: NYC Road Sign Spells ‘Jakie' Robinson

The sign spotted Sunday in Queens featured a picture of Robinson over the words “Jakie Robinson Parkway"

By The Associated Press

Split image of Jackie Robinson Parkway and the famed baseball player.
Getty Images

New York City's Department of Transportation swung and missed with a road sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway that spelled the baseball Hall of Famer's first name as “Jakie.”

The sign spotted Sunday in Queens featured a picture of Robinson, Major League Baseball's first African American player in the modern era, over the words “Jakie Robinson Parkway.”

Department of Transportation spokesperson Scott Gastel said the botched sign was replaced Monday.

Robinson broke baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. He is celebrated as a civil rights trailblazer and as a superstar athlete who made the All-Star Game six times and batted .313 over his 10-year MLB career.

The road formerly know as the Interboro Parkway was renamed for Robinson in 1997, the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking rookie season.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jackie RobinsonNew York CityDepartment of Transportation
