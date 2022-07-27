Federal agents have alleged that two people living quietly in Hawaii were actually Russian spies, the State Department Bureau of Diplomatic Security Service said.

According to government documents, Walter Glenn Primrose, also known as Bobby Edward Fort, and Gwynn Darle Morrison, also known as Julie Lyn Montague, were arrested on Friday morning.

Government records indicate that the couple used the identities of babies from Texas who died in the late 1960s to obtain Social Security cards, passports, and driver’s licenses.

Bobby Edward Fort, the baby whose name was used by Primrose, was born in Dallas, government records indicate. He was born in 1967 and died during that same year.

Julie Lyn Montague, the child whose name was used by Morrison, was born in 1968 in Burnet, Texas. She also died shortly thereafter and is buried in Marble Falls.

In the late 1980s, Primrose and Morrison were issued driver's licenses and identification cards with the identities of Fort and Montague, according to government records.

Government documents indicate that Primrose fraudulently enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1994. He also worked as a Department of Defense contractor, and he had a "secret clearance" while working as an avionic electrical technician.

Pictures in court records show Primrose and Morrison in uniforms that allegedly belonged to the KGB, the former Soviet Union spy agency.

Both Primrose and Morrison have been charged with identity theft, lying on passport applications, and conspiracy to commit crimes against the United States.

The government has deemed the couple a flight risk and asked that they be held without bond, according to court documents.