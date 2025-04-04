The teenager accused of fatally stabbing another teenager at a track meet in Texas on Wednesday told police he did it and that he was protecting himself.

NBC DFW in Dallas-Fort Worth obtained an arrest warrant affidavit on Thursday that shared new details about what took place in the moments leading up to the stabbing and the statements made afterward by 17-year-old suspect Karmelo Anthony.

The attack killed 17-year-old student-athlete Austin Metcalf, of Frisco, Texas. Jeff Metcalf, the victim’s father, told NBC DFW on Wednesday that his son was stabbed in the heart and died in his twin brother’s arms.

An arrest warrant detailed the moment officers arrived at the track meet and what witnesses said happened leading up to the deadly confrontation.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

According to a police officer, Anthony admitted to stabbing Metcalf and claimed self-defense. When an officer referred to Anthony as the alleged suspect, he reportedly responded, "I'm not alleged, I did it."

In the minutes before the stabbing, Anthony was sitting under another team's pop-up tent as rain fell when he was told to move, according to the arrest report.

The two students, from different high schools, then began fighting.

A witness told police that Anthony had unzipped his bag, reached in, and then told Metcalf, "Touch me and see what happens."

A short time later, the report said, "Austin grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out ... a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest."

The report said a school resource officer from nearby Staley Middle School was first on the scene at Kuykendall Stadium.

It said Anthony told the officer, "I was protecting myself," and "He put his hands on me."

Anthony reportedly asked an officer on the scene if what happened could be considered self-defense and asked if the victim was going to be OK.

Frisco police released the arrest report in the deadly high school track meet stabbing that left 17-year-old Austin Metcalf dead. The alleged suspect, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, appeared in court Thursday. NBC 5's Maria Guerrero takes a closer look at the case and the grief in Collin County.

Anthony is charged with murder and is in the Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond. If convicted of murder, he faces between 5 and 99 years in prison.

Anthony appeared less emotional in a mugshot released Thursday by the Collin County Sheriff’s Office than in the mugshot taken after his arrest on Wednesday.

Immediately following the incident, Frisco police said there was an altercation where Anthony, a student at Frisco's Centennial High School, stabbed Metcalf, a student at Frisco's Memorial High School.

Frisco police and the school district declined to provide new information or interviews on Thursday.

The district’s spokesperson did not respond to questions raised by many parents online, including what kind of security was on site for the morning track meet and whether athletes’ bags are checked.

“Frisco ISD doesn't use metal detectors in a school, so it would be unusual for them to have them in an athletic event of this nature,” said school security expert and former Dallas ISD Chief of Police Craig Miller.

Miller is not involved in the investigation but agreed to provide insight on school security.

He said it would also not be unusual for Frisco ISD to have a smaller number of school resource officers present at competitions like Wednesday's.

“When you hear about these cases, you're struck with the tragic circumstances,” said defense attorney and former prosecutor Russell Wilson.

Wilson is also not involved in this case but agreed to give legal insight on the charge and potential impact of the location of the deadly encounter.

“The prosecution will be saying this is a place where you wouldn't expect an incident like this to happen,” said Wilson. “I probably would expect the defense to say that they didn't go to this incident or to this track meet intending for an altercation like this to happen.”

Whether words were exchanged may not matter, said Wilson.

“Texas law, though, doesn't allow a person to use deadly force in response to verbal provocation alone,” he said.

It’s important to note Wilson spoke with NBC Dallas-Fort Worth before the arrest warrant was released, which alleges the victim pushed the suspect.

Memorial High School paused Thursday morning during second period to remember the 11th grader.

"There's no words to describe how heartbroken our family is over this," said Kari Ordas, co-owner of Halo Pizzeria in Frisco. "It was just so unnecessary."

Ordas started an online fundraiser for Meghan Needham, the mother of twins Austin and Hunter Metcalf. She said Needham took a second job at the restaurant to help pay for her son's sporting activities.

"Both the boys are a direct result of her work ethic," said Ordas. "Very polite, very kind."

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth’s efforts to reach the suspect’s family for comment have been unsuccessful.