Watch: Dogs catch waves in California surfing contest

The Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenges & Surf Dog Competition is set to highlight some of the most athletic dogs in a number of contests.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of talented canine surfers caught waves with their human partners in Huntington Beach, California, Friday as part of the annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenges & Surf Dog Competition.

Dogs of all sages, shapes, sizes and breeds came out to complete on the first day of the contest, according to Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, a senior veterinarian for Nestle’ Purina PetCare.

“A lot of dogs love water,” Lobos said. “They love to have a purpose and something to live for.”

Many of the canine surfers typically learn to enjoy the sport through their human best friends with surfing backgrounds.

Steve Drottar, who is a self-described lifetime surfer, said he’s been surfing with his pal Rosie, a golden Labrador, since she was 7 months old.

“Rosie and I surf together about four times a week. It's awesome,” Drottar said. “She’s a great noserider. Always up on the end of the board.”

Derby with a gnarly blue mohawk, competed in the surfing competition Friday. Credit: Purina Pro Plan

Kentucky Gallahue and his best friend Derby are also regulars at the annual event. 

The human surfer said the surfing competition is one of their favorite events as the pair showed off their matching blue mohawks.

“Derby wants to do anything I'm doing,” Gallahue said. 

Following Friday’s surfing competition, other canine athletes were set to compete in agility, flying disc and fetch contests Saturday.

