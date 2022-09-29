Sunken Gardens Flamingos Ride Out Storm With ‘Hurricane Party in the Bathroom'

As Hurricane Ian battered the west coast of Florida on Wednesday, inside St. Petersburg's oldest living museum, about a dozen flamingos huddled into a bathroom to ride out the harsh winds of Category 4 storm.

Staffers at the Sunken Gardens tweeted an image of the pink birds gathered for a "hurricane party," and wrote that the animals are being taken care of, albeit not in their normal habitat.

"The flamingos are having a hurricane party in the bathroom; eating, drinking, & dancing," the botanical garden added.

Sunken Gardens is a 100-year-old botanical garden located in the middle of St. Petersburg, according to a St. Petersburg visitors page. The garden is home to some of the oldest tropical plants in the region.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As one of the last remaining Florida roadside attractions, is home to 50,000 tropical plants, flowers, demonstration gardens, cascading waterfalls and a flock of flamingos.

A cameraman from Australia put down his camera during a live report to help families trying to cross floodwaters from Hurricane Ian in Naples, Florida.