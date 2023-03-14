‘Suit Macer,' Subject of Jan. 6 Conspiracies, Admits to Bear-Spraying Capitol Officers

Edward Rodriguez, 28, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, inflicting bodily injury

On Friday night, a Fox News guest who represents several Jan. 6 defendants sent out a series of tweets suggesting that one of the people who unleashed bear spray at officers at the U.S. Capitol was an undercover officer.

In fact, he was a Trump supporter who had already been arrested and charged. On Monday morning, he pleaded guilty.

Edward Rodriguez, 28, of Brooklyn, New York, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, inflicting bodily injury. Online sleuths, who identified Rodriguez in early 2021, had nicknamed him "Suit Macer," because he was wearing a suit and "maced" a line of officers.

