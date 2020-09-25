Stun Gun Used on Woman Who Refused to Wear a Mask at Ohio Football Game

Police used a stun gun on an Ohio woman and forcibly removed her from a middle school football game on Wednesday evening after she refused to wear a face mask, NBC News reports.

A video of the incident, which has garnered over 440,000 views on Facebook as of Friday morning, shows school resource officer Chris Smith in a heated exchange with the woman sitting in the stands of Logan High School Stadium.

Smith reportedly asked the woman, later identified as Alecia Kitts, to put on a face mask, but she refused claiming she has asthma, according to a statement from the Logan Police Department. The exchange escalated when Kitts refused a request to leave the stadium. The officer is then seen using a stun gun on her and then handcuffing her, before escorting her out of the arena.

Kitts was charged with criminal trespassing and released at the scene, according to the statement from the Logan Police Department. She was not charged for her choice not to wear a mask and additional charges are pending, the statement added. Kitts did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

