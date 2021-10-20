coronavirus vaccine

Students Who Get Vaccinated at This Miami Private School Told to Stay Home for 30 Days

Centner Academy asked parents to consider holding off on vaccinating their children until the summer and repeated false and misleading claims about COVID vaccines

A private school in Miami that previously said vaccinated teachers would have to stay away from students has now told parents to keep children home for 30 days if they receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Centner Academy asked parents to consider holding off on vaccinating their children until the summer and repeated false and misleading claims about COVID vaccines, according to WSVN, which reported on a letter sent to parents.

“Because of the potential impact on other students and our school community, vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive and may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free,” the school said, according to WSVN.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has addressed false claims about “shedding,” saying on its webpage about myths and facts regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, “Vaccine shedding is the term used to describe the release or discharge of any of the vaccine components in or outside of the body. Vaccine shedding can only occur when a vaccine contains a weakened version of the virus. None of the vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. contain a live virus.”

The CDC, along with other leading health authorities, has repeatedly said COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Pfizer said Monday early trial results indicate its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11

