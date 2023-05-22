Crime and Courts

Student Arrested After Bringing AR-15 to a Phoenix High School, With Ammo in His Lunch Box, Police Say

The student is facing "serious felony charges," police said

Getty Images

Police arrested a 15-year-old student after he allegedly brought an AR-15 and ammunition to a Phoenix high school on Friday, authorities said.

The student is facing "serious felony charges" after allegedly bringing the semi-automatic rifle — the weapon behind a dozen of the 21 deadliest mass shootings in the U.S. since 2006 — to Bostrom High School, where he was arrested in the main office around 1 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities also allegedly found more ammunition in the student's backpack and lunch box, according to the police department.

School officials alerted police after "others on campus" told them "that the student may have a gun," Donna Rossi, director of communications for the Phoenix police, told NBC News.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
