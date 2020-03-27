coronavirus stimulus

Stimulus Check Won’t Be in the Mail for Americans Owing Child Support

But back taxes or late student loan payments don't disqualify people from getting the full amount they're eligible for

Social Security COLA

The coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress on Friday includes direct cash payments to help people through the crisis — but one red flag that can cost otherwise eligible Americans money is owing past due child support, according to NBC News.

Owing back taxes or other debt to the government is not a problem, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Finance Committee and a key author of the bill.

The legislation "turns off nearly all administrative offsets that ordinarily may reduce tax refunds for individuals who have past tax debts, or who are behind on other payments to federal or state governments, including student loan payments," Grassley wrote in a medium.com post.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 13 mins ago

Trump Issues Order in Effort to Force General Motors to Produce Ventilators Under Defense Production Act

CONGRESS 14 hours ago

House OKs $2.2T Rescue Package for Virus-Ravaged Economy, Health System

"The only administrative offset that will be enforced applies to those who have past due child support payments that the states have reported to the Treasury Department," he continued.

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus stimuluscoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us