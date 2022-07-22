Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon Found Guilty on Contempt of Congress Charges

Steve Bannon was one of the most prominent of the Trump-allied holdouts refusing to testify before the committee

Steve Bannon
Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo

A federal jury on Friday found former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon guilty of two contempt of Congress charges over his refusal to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Bannon was found guilty after a trial that lasted around five days in federal court in Washington, D.C., on two counts: one for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

The jury of eight men and four women deliberated for just under three hours before returning the verdict. He faces up to two years in a federal lockup when he’s sentenced. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.

Bannon was indicted in November on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, a month after the Justice Department received the House panel's referral.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bannon, 68, was one of the most prominent of the Trump-allied holdouts refusing to testify before the committee. He had argued that his testimony was protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege, which allows presidents to withhold confidential information from the courts and the legislative branch.

Trump has repeatedly asserted executive privilege — even though he’s not a current president — to try to block witness testimony and the release of White House documents. The Supreme Court in January ruled against Trump’s efforts to stop the National Archives from cooperating with the committee after a lower court judge — Tanya S. Chutkan — noted, in part, “Presidents are not kings.”

Steve Bannon Trial Coverage:

Steve Bannon Jul 21

Steve Bannon's Defense Seeks Acquittal and Then Rests Case

Steve Bannon Jul 20

Bannon's Team Raises Question About House Subpoena Deadline

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

AP/NBC

This article tagged under:

Steve Bannoncapitol riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us