‘Howdy, Folks': Texas State Fair Will Return In-Person in 2021

The State Fair of Texas is making a comeback.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the fair is making an in-person return on Friday, Sept. 24.

And this year's theme: “Howdy, Folks!"

“This year’s commemorative theme art encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about – being together,” said Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Fair of Texas. “None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the State Fair’s 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, ‘Howdy, Folks!,’ this year."

"We’re excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime," Glieber said.

Organizers said the fair may "look slightly different from every other year to ensure a safe environment."

"As we welcome back everyone, health and safety of all fairgoers, vendors, and team members remains our top priority," organizers said in a news release. "The Fair will adhere to all applicable CDC guidelines in place during the time the Fair takes place, as well as any local, state, or federal guidelines."

Amid coronavirus restrictions, the State Fair of Texas was transformed into a drive-thru event for 2020.

The State Fair of Texas runs Sept. 24 through Oct. 17.

Season tickets are available online.