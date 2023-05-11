palm beach county

Florida Appeals Court Ruling Allows Possible Release of Jeffrey Epstein Transcripts

In 2006, Epstein pleaded guilty to a single charge of solicitation of prostitution, despite claims of several underage women back then who told authorities Epstein forced them into sexual relations with him at his Palm Beach home.

A Florida appeals court on Wednesday reversed a judge's decision that now clears the way for the possible release of transcripts from grand jury proceedings that charged Jeffrey Epstein in 2006.

The 4th District Court of Appeal overturned a December 2021 ruling by the 15th Judicial Circuit that blocked The Palm Beach Post from access to the information, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

The ruling Wednesday said the 15th Judicial Circuit improperly relied on a legal rule to deny the request.

"Today’s ruling is the first step in the process for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims to get the answers they deserve," Circuit Court Clerk Joseph Abruzzo wrote in a statement. "Under the direction provided today by the Fourth District Court of Appeal, a judge would have the power to review the Epstein records and the discretion to direct our office to release them.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 after federal prosecutors brought several new charges against him.

Records obtained by The Post show former State Attorney Barry Krischer portrayed Epstein's teenage victims as prostitutes in front of the grand jury and sought to minimize the crimes.

Epstein's former girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

