‘Stand your butt up': Fistfight nearly breaks out during Senate hearing until Bernie Sanders steps in

Tensions erupted on Capitol Hill on Tuesday after a fistfight nearly broke out in a Senate hearing and one Republican congressman accused former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of assaulting him.

At a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, an argument almost turned into a fistfight between GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and the president of the Teamsters union, Sean O'Brien.

The exchange occurred when Mullin, a former MMA fighter, recalled an interaction he had with O'Brien in June on Twitter, now known as X.

At the time, they discussed engaging in an MMA fight for charity after they had gotten into a heated back-and-forth at a previous congressional hearing.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Mullin read aloud O'Brien's original tweet during the hearing Tuesday, which said: "Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy."

Read the full story on NBC News.com here.