USPS creates ‘SpongeBob SquarePants' and ‘Goodnight Moon' stamps

The new releases will honor a popular cartoon and an iconic children's book.

By Max Molski

He may live in a pineapple under the sea, but SpongeBob SquarePants will soon be traveling across the country.

The popular cartoon character will be featured on new stamps designed by the U.S. Postal Service this year.

The USPS announced the nautical designs, along with designs from the iconic children's book "Goodnight Moon," on Monday.

The pane of 16 SpongeBob SquarePants stamps will feature four designs that show SpongeBob and other characters from the TV series. (USPS)
The pane of 16 Goodnight Moon stamps will feature eight images from the children’s picture book, which was illustrated by Clement Hurd and written by Margaret Wise Brown. (USPS)

For "SpongeBob SquarePants," the pane of 16 stamps will have four designs with the titular character and his friends from Bikini Bottom. Greg Breeding, a USPS art director, designed the stamps, with artwork provided by Nickelodeon.

The pane of "Goodnight Moon" stamps will feature eight images from the 1947 bedtime story, which was illustrated by Clement Hurd and written by Margaret Wise Brown. USPS art director Derry Noyes designed the stamps.

The USPS said that the designs are preliminary and could change. It also shared that additional stamps will be announced this year.

