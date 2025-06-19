SPACEX

SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas explodes, but no injuries reported

CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities.

By The Associated Press

An employee prepares to cross the bridge from parking to SpaceX in Hawthorne on July 17, 2024. Elon Musk said Tuesday on X that he is moving the headquarters of both SpaceX and the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to Texas citing several criticisms he has of California.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas exploded Wednesday night, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky.

The company said the Starship “experienced a major anomaly” at about 11 p.m. while on the test stand preparing for the tenth flight test at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities and asked people not to try to approach the site.

The company said it is working with local officials to respond to the explosion.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SPACEX
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us