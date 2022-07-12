A grand jury is expected to indict embattled South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on murder charges in last year's slayings of his wife and son, sources told NBC News on Tuesday, the latest twist in the sprawling scandal engulfing a local legal dynasty.

According to three sources close to the investigation, the grand jury is expected to indict later this week for double murder. They will announce the findings of the indictment shortly thereafter. The family has been notified of the indictment and so has Murdaugh. Part of the indictment is based on new evidence.

Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot to death on the night of June 7, 2021, at their rural estate and hunting lodge in Colleton County, South Carolina. Murdaugh, 54, called 911 saying he had discovered the bodies of his wife and son.

Murdaugh has also been indicted on dozens of financial-related crimes.

