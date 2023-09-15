Crime and Courts

Son of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo' extradited to United States, in federal custody in Chicago

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, one of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's sons, was arrested in Mexico in January

FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019. Ovidio's brothers, Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar and Jesus Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, are the lead defendants among 23 associates charged with running a criminal enterprise, fentanyl trafficking, among other things, in a New York indictment unsealed April 14, 2023 in Manhattan, while Ovidio, alias “the Mouse,” is facing similar charges in another indictment in the same district. Another brother, Joaquín Guzmán López, is charged in the Northern District of Illinois.
CEPROPIE via AP File

A son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera was extradited to the United States on Friday, nine months after his arrest in Mexico, a senior U.S. law enforcement official said.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez was in federal custody in Chicago and has been linked to violence and the drug trade, the official said.

Guzman was taken into custody Jan. 5 in the Sinaloa city of Culiacán. Violence erupted in the city following his arrest, with alleged cartel members carjacking residents and setting vehicles on fire. 

A flight departing Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, was halted when the airplane was hit by gunfire. The city is seeing a wave of violence after authorities captured cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán.
