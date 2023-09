Son of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo' extradited to United States, in federal custody in Chicago

A son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera was extradited to the United States on Friday, nine months after his arrest in Mexico, a senior U.S. law enforcement official said.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez was in federal custody in Chicago and has been linked to violence and the drug trade, the official said.

Guzman was taken into custody Jan. 5 in the Sinaloa city of Culiacán. Violence erupted in the city following his arrest, with alleged cartel members carjacking residents and setting vehicles on fire.

A flight departing Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, was halted when the airplane was hit by gunfire. The city is seeing a wave of violence after authorities captured cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.