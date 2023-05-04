Somebody Dumped a Whole Bunch of Pasta Next to a Stream in a NJ Town

Who could have dumped a whole bunch of noodles in a New Jersey town? The pasta-bilities are endless.

Some folks in the town of Old Bridge are trying to solve the mystery, after a city council candidate reported a big pile of pasta was left along the banks of a local stream.

No meatballs and no sauce were included, just mounds and mounds of spaghetti, ziti and elbow macaroni.

According to the city council candidate, the township's public works department cleaned up the mess and hauled it away.

There was no word on who may have left all the pasta behind, or why they did so.