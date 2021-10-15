Some Hooters Servers On TikTok are Saying New Shorts Are Too Short

A change to the Hooters uniform at some locations has prompted a handful of the restaurant chain's servers to share their concerns on TikTok.

In the videos, which have racked up millions of views since popping up on the platform last week, Hooters servers hold up the new black shorts while sharing their thoughts. Some even describe the shorts as more “like underwear.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One server, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear she could be fired, said that when she and others were notified about the new uniform last week, some liked the change, while others were less pleased.

The videos have reignited criticisms of Hooters for fostering an outdated concept centered around sexualizing servers’ bodies.

Hooters of America said it appreciates feedback “both positive and negative, regarding a more accommodating and inclusive image policy on tattoos, jewelry, nails, hairstyles as well as new uniforms — to include new top styles, shorts and the addition of socks.”

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com