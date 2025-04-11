Florida

Multiple people feared dead after small plane crashes in Boca Raton

What appeared to be two bodies were seen in the wreckage and a damaged vehicle was also nearby.

By Amanda Plasencia and NBC6

Multiple people are feared to be dead after a small plane crashed in Boca Raton on Friday.

The crash happened in the area of Military Trail and Glades Road, not far from Boca Raton Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a Cessna 310 carrying three people, crashed around 10:20 a.m. after departing from Boca Raton Airport on its way to Tallahassee.

Aerial footage from NBC Miami's Chopper 6 showed debris scattered across a roadway and on train tracks as fire crews hosed down the wreckage.

Crews respond to a small plane crash in Boca Raton on April 11, 2025. (NBC6)

What appeared to be three bodies were seen in the wreckage and a damaged vehicle was also nearby.

A damaged car could be seen at the scene of a small plane crash in Boca Raton on April 11, 2025. (NBC6)

According to Flightradar24, the aircraft appeared to be circling in the air as it turned back around to Boca Raton Airport.

Witnesses who work nearby and saw the crash said they saw the plane flying low and then felt their building shake when it crashed.

The plane caught fire with plumes of smoke billowing into the air, the witnesses said.

Boca Raton Police said crews had responded and streets in the area were closed.

Officials haven't confirmed how many people were killed or injured.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This is a developing story, check back for updates here.

FloridaBoca Raton
