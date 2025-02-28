New Jersey

Watch: Six Flags Great Adventure implodes Kingda Ka roller coaster

The implosion of Kingda Ka occurred earlier than expected on Friday.

By David Chang and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s the end of an era for one of the tallest, fastest and most popular roller coasters in the U.S.

Six Flags Great Adventure, located in Jackson Township, New Jersey, imploded its Kingda Ka roller coaster early on Friday. The coaster was blown up before 7 a.m., two hours earlier than originally expected.

Around 7:30 a.m., crews using construction equipment were already working on the twisted metal rubble left on the ground.

Rubble left by Kingda Ka implosion.
SkyForce10
SkyForce10
Rubble left by Kingda Ka implosion.
Kingda Ka is no more at Six Flags Great Adventure. The iconic roller coaster was imploded earlier than expected on Feb. 28, 2025.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office had posted on Facebook Thursday that the implosion was set to take place between 9 and 10 a.m.

Police said the implosion wasn't expected to start until after 7 a.m. at the earliest.

"The noises may be startling, but please don’t be alarmed," prosecutors said.

Jackson Township Police also released a statement Thursday night, advising drivers along the Rt. 537 corridor to not impede the flow of traffic if they choose to watch the implosion. They also told onlookers to stay far away from the scene of the implosion and warned that they could be arrested and charged with trespassing should they try to get a closer look.

Six Flags announced in November 2024 that they’d be closing Kingda Ka, as well as the Green Lantern ride, to make room for a new “multi-world-record-breaking launch roller coaster” that will debut at the theme park in 2026.

Kingda Ka was considered the world's fastest and tallest coaster, according to Six Flags. It would take guests 45 stories in the air and launch from zero to 128 miles per hour in mere seconds. The ride debuted in 2005.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
