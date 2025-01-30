Potomac Crash

Sikorsky offers support after military helicopter, plane collide near DC airport

Officials do not believe anybody survived the crash.

Sikorsky
NBC Connecticut

An American Airlines flight and a Sikorsky military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night and officials said Thursday morning that they have recovered 28 people and do not believe anyone survived the crash.

The FAA said, "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas."

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Sikorsky released a statement on Wednesday night.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“We are aware of the incident and send our condolences to those affected. We have offered our support to the investigation and our customer. Safety is our top priority,” a spokesperson for Sikorsky said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Potomac Crash
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us