Two deaths reported, suspect in custody in Georgia high school shooting

In an all-too-familiar scene, students filed out of Apalachee HS in Barrow County with police swarming the campus.

By David K. Li, Elizabeth Maline and Tom Winter | NBC News

At least two people were killed and four wounded when gunfire erupted at a high school in the Atlanta suburbs in Winder, Georgia on Wednesday, according to preliminary information from law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation.

One suspect was taken into custody, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, adding that casualties have been reported.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel rushed to Apalachee High School at about 10:23 a.m. "in reference to a reported active shooting," the statement said.

The school is about 45 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

All campuses of Barrow County Schools, based in Winder, went into a "soft lockdown" with most of the activity centered around Apalachee H.S. where police cars, fire trucks and ambulances had all converged.

Students could be seen being directed to the school's football stadium.

"I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state," Gov. Brian Kemp said in statement.

Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta confirmed that it was treating one gunshot victim.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

