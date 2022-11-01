Colorado

Shooting Near Denver Convenience Store Leaves 1 Dead and 5 Hospitalized

The shooting ocurred near a convenience store in east Denver in broad daylight. 

By Staff Reports

KDEN-TV

Authorities say one man was killed and five others were wounded after a shooting erupted near a convenience store in east Denver Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 1:50 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting multiple people shot on the 1400 block of Verbena Street.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Three men and two women were transported to a nearby hospital where three remained in critical condition and one with non-life threatening injuries, Denver Police Commander Matt Clark said in a press conference.

Investigators believe three suspects inside a vehicle going north on Verbena Street got out and fired multiple gunshots at the victims standing on the corner before fleeing east on Colfax. The gunmen later switched to a dark-colored vehicle near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Yosemite Street.

NBC's local affiliate KUSA-TV reported officers were investigating an area centered around a convenience store at 8332 E. Colfax Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867. 

This article tagged under:

Coloradogun violenceDenver
