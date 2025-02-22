What to Know An armed man entered a Pennsylvania hospital’s intensive care unit on Saturday and took staff members hostage before he was killed by police in a shootout that also left an officer dead.

Officials say three staffers at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York and two other officers were shot and wounded in Saturday morning's attack.

Gunfire erupted after officers went to engage the shooter, who officials identified as 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz.

Officials say Archangel-Ortiz was holding a female staff member hostage at gunpoint. The woman had her hands tied with zip ties when police opened fire.

York County District Attorney Tim Barker said the man entered UPMC Memorial Hospital with a bag carrying a handgun and zip ties. He went straight to the ICU department, and fired the gun, striking three staff members, including a doctor, a nurse and a custodian.

A responding officer was killed in a shootout, while two others were injured before the gunman was fatally shot.

Officials at UPMC Memorial in York said no patients were injured.

The officer who was killed was identified as Andrew Duarte, according to West York Borough Manager Shawn Mauck.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, the York County District Attorney Tim Barker identified the gunman as 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz.

District Attorney Barker said the incident happened some time between 10:35 a.m. and 11:13 a.m. on Saturday.

While in the ICU, Archangel-Ortiz held staff hostage and firde his gun, hitting the three employees before UPMC officers responded and other law enforcement agencies were called, Barker said.

At one point, Archangel-Ortiz held a UPMC staff member at gunpoint with their hands zip-tied behind their back and demanded that officers stay back, Barker reported. Eventually, Archangel-Ortiz approached law enforcement with his gun, leading the officers to shoot and kill him.

Officer Duarte was killed during the gun battle, according to officials.

“This is a huge loss to our community,” Barker said at a press conference following the shooting. “It is absolutely clear, and beyond any and all doubt, that the officers were justified in taking their action using deadly force.”

Barker explained that this incident appears targeted. Archangel-Ortiz had contact with the ICU department at UPMC recently "regarding another individual."

"Another painful reminder of how tragedy can come to a community in a split second. But it’s also an uplifting reminder of how neighbors in this great commonwealth always reach out to help neighbors," Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

Ted Czech, a public information officer at York County's Office of Emergency Management, told NBC affiliate WGAL that the threat has now been neutralized, and an investigation is underway.

Officer killed in hospital shooting

The officer who died in the shooting at the UPMC Memorial hospital in York was identified as Andrew Duarte of the West York Borough Police Department. He was responding to a mutual aid call, the department posted on its Facebook page.

“We all have broken hearts and are grieving at his loss,” West York Borough Manager Shawn Mauck told The Associated Press.

Duarte was a law enforcement veteran who joined the West York Borough Police Department in 2022 after five years with the Denver Police Department in Colorado, according to Duarte's LinkedIn profile. He described receiving a “hero award” in 2021 from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for his work in impaired driving enforcement for the state of Colorado.

“I have a type A personality and like to succeed in all that I do,” his LinkedIn profile said.

The Pennsylvania state Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement in response to the death of Officer Duarte.

"Pennsylvania lost another hero today. Officer Duarte’s bravery and commitment to upholding the law are a testament to the selflessness shown daily by those who have dedicated themselves to protecting and serving. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. We stand together with the West York Borough Police Department in honoring Officer Duarte’s sacrifice.”

UPMC Memorial continues work

The hospital asked employees who were not scheduled to work Saturday to stay home.

Law enforcement is on the premises and is managing the situation, Susan Manko, vice president of public relations for UPMC, said in an emailed statement.

Families of patients arriving on site should report to the parking lot of the OSS building across the street from the hospital, Manko said.

State Senator Dawn Keefer & State Representative Seth Grove released a joint statement on the incident:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic shooting at UPMC this morning. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all those affected by this senseless act of violence.

We are immensely grateful to our local law enforcement departments, Pennsylvania State Police, UMPC officers, Pennsylvania Game Wardens, York County Sheriffs, EMS and all other emergency responders for their swift actions in securing the scene, treating the wounded and ensuring the safety of our community. Their dedication and bravery in moments of crisis are truly commendable.

As we continue to monitor this heartbreaking situation, we join our community in praying for UPMC patients and staff, those who were injured and for the loved ones coping with an unthinkable act. We stand ready to support those impacted in any way we can.

May God bless you all."

UPMC Memorial is a five-story, 104-bed hospital that opened in 2019 in York, a city of about 40,000 people known for its creation of York Peppermint Patties in 1940.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.