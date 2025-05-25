Illinois

Shocking video shows moment propane truck explodes in Illinois suburbs

Video shows the moment the truck, driving down Wood Dale Road, exploded in the street.

By Grace Erwin

A box truck carrying a leaking propane tank exploded in the western Chicago suburb of Addison Saturday morning.

Video shows the moment the truck, driving down Wood Dale Road, exploded in the street. The footage was captured on a surveillance camera from a nearby home.

A leaking propane tank led to a truck exploding in Addison Saturday.

The Addison Police Department responded to the scene in the 300 block of North Wood Dale Road and the explosion led to Wood Dale Road north of Lake Street closing down.

According to authorities, a few homes in the area were damaged, and one home was evacuated due to structural damage. Car windshields also appeared shattered.

Police said the explosion left a scene of debris from Oak Street to Overkamp Avenue.

