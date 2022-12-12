Taylor Swift

‘Shake It Off' Copyright Lawsuit Dropped, Clearing Path for Taylor Swift to Finish Re-Recordings

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald on Monday signed the order to dismiss the suit, "pursuant to the parties’ Stipulation," according to a new court filing.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift has shaken off a copyright lawsuit alleging that she copied lyrics in her lead single from her "1989" album, paving the way for her to finish re-recording her first six studio albums.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who wrote the 2001 song “Playas Gon' Play” by the group 3LW, originally filed the complaint against Swift in 2017. They alleged that Swift copied the lyrics in her 2014 song "Shake It Off," which spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Billboard reported.

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful female artists of the decade, and well-known for her lyrical storytelling. Here are five things to know about this multi-talented singer-songwriter.

