1 Dead in Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: Calif. Sheriff

The avalanche at Alpine Meadows left one male skier dead and another with severe lower body injuries, officials said

By Brendan Weber

Alpine Meadows ski resort near Lake Tahoe
KCRA

One skier died and another suffered serious injuries in an avalanche Friday morning at Alpine Meadows ski resort near Lake Tahoe, officials said.

The avalanche, which was reported around 10:16 a.m., happened in an area between Scott Chute and Promised Land — two expert level runs — near Scott Chair, ski resort officials said.

A male skier was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Another male skier suffered severe lower body injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Witnesses reported that there were no additional victims involved in the avalanche, according to officials.

No one else was reported missing, leading search teams to declare the search complete at 11:45 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the avalanche.

Officials said avalanche mitigation work had been performed in the area before the resort opened for the day.

Further information was not immediately available.

