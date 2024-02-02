Several people killed after small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park

A small plane crashed at a Florida mobile home park on Thursday, killing several people aboard the plane and in one home, fire officials said.

The pilot of the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 reported trouble shortly before the aircraft went down at about 7 p.m. in the Bayside Waters park in Clearwater, authorities said.

We’re on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene. pic.twitter.com/1vBLnTnY8R — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

The plane hit one home and the crash left at least three homes with fire damage, although the fire was quickly doused, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said at a news conference.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“The aircraft was found in the one structure,” Ehler said.

Ehlers didn't give the exact number of people killed, saying only that several people aboard the plane and in a home died.

Ehlers said the pilot reported an emergency to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport shortly before the plane went off radar about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of a runway.

The airport is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of Clearwater.

Federal investigators would examine the scene, authorities said.