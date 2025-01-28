Florida

2 arrested after police stop vans transporting 26 Chinese migrants in Florida, officials say

Aerial footage captured officers at the scene at North Kendall Drive and Old Cutler Road

By Amanda Plasencia and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two vans that were transporting more than two dozen Chinese migrants were stopped by police in Coral Gables, Florida, Tuesday morning, just days after nearly 30 people involved in a human smuggling operation were found in the city.

Coral Gables Police officials said they received a call just after 8 a.m. from an alert citizen about migrants possibly being transported in vans.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Officers responded and stopped one van in the area of 88th Street and Old Cutler Road and the other at 11600 Old Cutler Road.

Between the two vans, there were 26 Chinese migrants including 17 men and 9 women who were in the process of being transported to an unknown location, police said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"We believe they came by boat, they came into a secluded area around the southern end of Coral Gables," Police Chief Ed Hudak said.

The two alleged smugglers, a Cuban and a Puerto Rican, were detained by police and a firearm was recovered, Hudak said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed law enforcement at the scene patting down several people and escorting them to a city trolley.

Authorities respond in Coral Gables after sources said a migrant landing was stopped on Jan. 28, 2025.
NBC6
Authorities respond in Coral Gables after sources said a migrant landing was stopped on Jan. 28, 2025.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Customs and Border Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations was taking over the investigation, police said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Trump administration 1 hour ago

Trump immigration raids snag U.S. citizens, including Native Americans, raising racial profiling fears

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Selena Gomez reacts to politician who said she should be deported after video of her crying amid ICE raids

"There is no place for human smuggling in the city of Coral Gables, much less the state of Florida. We must target illegal immigration head-on, using our experienced state and local agencies," FDLE Special Agent in Charge in Miami John Vecchio said.

The incident comes just days after more than two dozen people were taken into custody in Coral Gables in what authorities said was a human smuggling operation.

Hudak said it's believed Tuesday's incident was another another human smuggling operation and said it appears the smugglers are using a canal area that leads to a private marina.

"They came ashore basically in the same area, the two vans went in two different directions," Hudak said. "I can't definitively say they're connected but this is one of those things where it was very very similar to what we had two weeks ago."

Residents said they were shocked by the recent events in the neighborhood.

"It's really surreal to have this so close to home," said one woman who didn't want to give her name. "Everyone was just kind of shocked that it was happening right by our house, because we live on a really tiny street that nobody really remembers exists, you know, so pretty wild."

This article tagged under:

Florida
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us