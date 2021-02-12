Fire Destroys Part of Paul Newman's Camp for Ill Children

A fast-moving fire destroyed multiple buildings at the beloved Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, Connecticut Friday.

Ashford fire officials said they responded to an alarm and several calls for smoke around 4:54 p.m. When they arrived they found a large fire in the main camp building, which is one large wood structure with smaller interconnected areas within.

It took about 90 minutes to contain the fire, officials said. That main building was destroyed, as well as a smaller adjacent one, but crews were able to save the camp's dining hall and infirmary areas.

Former campers and counselors share how Hole in The Wall has impacted their lives after a fire destroyed four of the camp's buildings Friday night.

Ashford Deputy Chief Tom Borgman said it appears the building was empty at the time. No injuries were reported.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp was founded by actor Paul Newman. It is a camp that provides a true summer camp experience for seriously ill children and provides programs for their famiilies.

The camp has full medical facilities on-site to give the children all of the care they would normally receive in a hospital setting.

"We are saddened to share that there was a fire at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp this evening," CEO James Canton said in a statement. "We are extremely grateful that it appears nobody was injured, but can confirm that our Arts & Crafts, Woodshop, Cooking Zone and Camp Store buildings were all destroyed. We deeply appreciate the quick response of the local fire departments and Connecticut State Police Troop C. Although the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, what is known is that The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is a community devoted to hope and healing. We will get through this in the way that we always have and always will – as a family."

Officials did not say whether the fire is being considered suspicious. The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit is assisting the fire marshal in investigating the cause of the fire. Federal officials from ATF and the FBI also responded.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing. Any witnesses to the fire are encouraged to call Connecticut State Police Troop C.