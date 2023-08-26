dorchester

Seven people shot in Boston neighborhood Saturday morning

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue at around 7:44 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

At least seven people have been shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue at around 7:44 a.m.

The shooting happened near today's parade route for Boston's Caribbean Festival.

Authorities said two groups were involved in an altercation that ended in a shooting.

Authorities say the people who have been shot have been transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries

Boston Police say two people were arrested and multiple firearms have been recovered.

Officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue at around 7:44 a.m.

Boston City Council President Ed Flynn is calling for the second parade to be canceled, according to the Boston Herald.

Authorities said the events will continue to take place as scheduled.

The incident is under investigation and police are urging anyone who has information to contact authorities.

