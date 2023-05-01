Seven People Found Dead at Oklahoma Home

The bodies of seven people were found Monday inside an Oklahoma home, authorities said.
The home is in Henryetta, roughly 50 miles south of Tulsa, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
The spokesperson declined to identify the victims and said local officials would provide that information.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.