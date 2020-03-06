Samuel Little

Serial Killer Says He Strangled 2 in Indiana: Authorities

Samuel Little, 79, confessed to killing Valeria Boyd and Mary Ann Porter

 A man who claims he has killed more than 90 women across the country confessed to strangling two women in Indiana on the same night in October 1980, authorities said Friday.

Samuel Little, 79, confessed to killing Valeria Boyd, 18, and Mary Ann Porter, 31, both of Fort Wayne, the Allen County Sheriff's Department said.

Detectives interviewed Little at the Wise County Confinement Facility in Decatur, Texas, after the FBI alerted the department about what he told a Texas Ranger in 2018.

Little said he picked up both women in the same area in Fort Wayne at different times on the same night in late October 1980. Little said he strangled both women while they were in his vehicle, then disposed of their bodies in separate areas of rural Allen County, the department said.

Boyd and Porter were reported missing by family members in late October 1980. Boyd's body was found Nov. 4, 1980, in a field. Porter's body was found Dec. 13, 1980, off a road.

Little is imprisoned in California, serving life sentences.

Both investigations have been forwarded to the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.

