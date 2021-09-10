Tower of Light Shines Above Pentagon to Mark 20 Years Since 9/11

A powerful beam is illuminating the night sky over the Pentagon this weekend to mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

The Tower of Light will be lit each night until early Sunday morning in remembrance of those we lost and those who sacrificed on Sept. 11, 2001.

When American Airlines Flight 77 was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon, 64 people on board and 125 people in the building were killed.

The organization behind the tribute, Tunnel to Towers, says on clear nights the light beam can reach 18,000 feet in the air and be seen up to 60 miles away.

Similar light tributes are held in New York and at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.