9/11 anniversary

Savannah Guthrie Shares Moment She Remembers Most From Covering 9/11 Pentagon Attack for WRC

The TODAY show’s Savannah Guthrie, who covered the 9/11 Pentagon attack for WRC in 2001, recalled a moment she’ll never forget from the aftermath.

Guthrie was a law student and part-time reporter at the time, she said. She was called in during the early morning of Sept. 12 to head to the Pentagon.

“I remember, very well, being there at the Pentagon,” she recalled. “I remember driving through D.C. Just, the streets were bare except for military vehicles.”

The sun was rising, and smoke was still flowing from the building when she arrived, Guthrie said.

“The thing I remember most is meeting a woman who was standing outside the Pentagon,” Guthrie said. “She told me, ‘my husband, I haven’t heard from him since yesterday. And if he comes out, I want to be here. I want to hug him.’”

Guthrie later found the man’s name in a list of victims printed in the Washington Post.

“He never came out,” she said.

Guthrie said she hadn’t seen the footage of her reporting on Sept. 12 before and it was strange to watch.

This article tagged under:

9/11 anniversary9/11Savannah Guthrie
