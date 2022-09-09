9/11 Pentagon Education Center Project Delayed

An effort to build an education center near the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial has been delayed.

The center is planned to be built within walking distance to the memorial and near the future Arlington National Cemetery expansion, but the executive director for the Pentagon Memorial Fund says road reconfiguration has delayed construction by about a year.

Jim Laychack said construction likely wouldn’t begin until late 2024 with a possible opening in 2026 – 25 years after the attacks.

“The important thing is to get it done and get it done the right way and get it done in a way that we, that's reasonable in terms of, in terms of cost,” he said.

“We're trying to do everything to kind of make it a little bit easier for people to come here, visit the memorial and then come to the visitor education center,” Laychack said.

The fund is still raising money for the center to the tune of about $70 million. Laychak said they have raised about $14 million to $15 million and are also looking at possible federal funding.