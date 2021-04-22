US Senate

Senate Passes Hate Crime Bill Responding to Wave of Violence Against Asian Americans

The House Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, considered a similar version of the bill introduced by Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., on Wednesday

Stefani Reynolds | Getty Images

The Senate passed legislation Thursday targeting anti-Asian hate crimes after an uptick of incidents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers approved the measure in a 94-1 vote. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was the only member to oppose the bill.

The legislation, introduced by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, in March, would direct the Department of Justice to expedite the review of hate crimes related to Covid-19 that were reported to law enforcement agencies and help them establish ways to report such incidents online and perform public outreach.

The bill would also direct the attorney general and the Department of Health and Human Services to issue best-practices guidance on how to mitigate racially discriminatory language in describing the pandemic.

