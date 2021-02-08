Denis McDonough

Senate Confirms Former Obama Chief of Staff to Oversee VA

McDonough will oversee a sprawling agency that has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years

By Kevin Freking

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Senate has overwhelmingly voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Senate confirmed Denis McDonough as VA secretary by a vote of 87-7 on Monday. McDonough was President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.

McDonough will oversee a sprawling agency that has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years. But he never served in the armed forces, a fact noted by leading veterans advocacy groups.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 9 hours ago

Live Updates: Impeachment Prosecutors Say Case Based on ‘Facts'; Trump Attorney Calls it ‘Ridiculous'

Kobe Bryant 8 hours ago

Pilot's Decision to Fly Into Clouds to Blame in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash, NTSB Says

McDonough touted his experience working in the Obama administration, telling lawmakers he understood how to untangle and solve complex challenges across the government. He said his experience as chief of staff also enabled him to view the sacrifices that veterans make and that he feels he owes a profound debt of gratitude to those who served in the military.

The Biden Administration: A Look at Who Has Been Nominated and Confirmed

Here's a look at how the administration is coming together. Click to read more.

Source: Staff reports

McDonough replaces Robert Wilkie, who served as VA secretary under President Donald Trump.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Denis McDonoughJoe BidenBarack ObamaBiden AdministrationDepartment of Veterans Affairs
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us