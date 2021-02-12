Eugene Goodman

Senate Awards Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman

The Senate move came at the end of the fourth day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump

The Senate on Friday awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who has been hailed for his heroism in directing a mob away from the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Senate move came at the end of the fourth day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Goodman was stoic in the back of the Senate chamber during the ovation, and joined in for the round of applause for Capitol Police in general, NBC News reported

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Eugene Goodmancapitol riot
