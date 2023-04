Sen. Richard Blumenthal to Undergo Surgery After Breaking Leg at UConn Parade

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will undergo surgery after breaking his femur at the UConn parade Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

He suffered a fracture after another parade-goer tripped and fell on the senator from behind, according to the spokesperson.

The surgery will take place Sunday, she said.

Blumenthal later tweeted about this incident.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

What can I say, I love a parade! Thanks to Chris & everyone for the well wishes. I did indeed fracture my femur after a fellow parade goer tripped & fell on me during the parade today. Routine surgery tomorrow just to make sure everything heals properly. I expect a full recovery! https://t.co/LhUGUCIple — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 9, 2023

Sen. Blumenthal anticipates making a full recovery, the spokesperson said.