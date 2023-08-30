Mitch McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again at a Kentucky event

The Kentucky Republican previously froze during a news conference on Capitol Hill in July

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appears to freeze during a press conference in Covington, Kentucky, Aug. 30, 2023. McConnell spoke at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Government Forum when he froze for a few seconds before he was led away by aides.
WLWT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze again during a gaggle with reporters in Covington, Kentucky, stopping for more than 30 seconds after he was asked if he would run for re-election.

The Kentucky Republican previously froze during a news conference on Capitol Hill in July. McConnell, 81, was silent for 19 seconds during that episode before being escorted away from the cameras. He returned shortly thereafter and continued his press conference, telling reporters, “I’m fine.”

When it became apparent that McConnell had frozen again on Wednesday, an aide came up to him and asked, “Did you hear the question, senator?” McConnell continued to be unresponsive.

Once McConnell reengaged, he responded briefly to another question about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican; his aide needed to repeat the question to him.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stopped speaking and appeared to freeze in the middle of a news conference on Wednesday. He was escorted away and returned minutes later, saying "I'm fine."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Mitch McConnellUS SenateRepublican Party
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us