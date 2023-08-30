Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again at a Kentucky event

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze again during a gaggle with reporters in Covington, Kentucky, stopping for more than 30 seconds after he was asked if he would run for re-election.

The Kentucky Republican previously froze during a news conference on Capitol Hill in July. McConnell, 81, was silent for 19 seconds during that episode before being escorted away from the cameras. He returned shortly thereafter and continued his press conference, telling reporters, “I’m fine.”

When it became apparent that McConnell had frozen again on Wednesday, an aide came up to him and asked, “Did you hear the question, senator?” McConnell continued to be unresponsive.

Once McConnell reengaged, he responded briefly to another question about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican; his aide needed to repeat the question to him.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stopped speaking and appeared to freeze in the middle of a news conference on Wednesday. He was escorted away and returned minutes later, saying "I'm fine."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.