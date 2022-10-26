Police in Florida have released security video showing a 10-year-old girl escaping what they believe was a second attempt to kidnap her in as many days as they search for a suspect.

On Wednesday, a man approached the girl on her way to school and "attempted to lure her by offering candy, money and other items, which she declined," Fort Lauderdale police said. The man then tried to grab the girl, police said, but she managed to run away.

The next morning, the man approached the girl again, on foot, while she was on her way to school, police said, adding that she "immediately ran away towards the school and away from the male."

A passerby stepped in and told the girl to run and alert police just seconds before the girl was recorded sprinting down the sidewalk on video, according to NBC Miami.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com