Secrecy of Trump’s Taxes on the Line in Supreme Court Arguments

The cases will test the justices' independence

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence listens during a news conference in the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2020.
Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump's lawyers will urge the Supreme Court on Tuesday to let him block access to his tax returns and other financial documents sought by three congressional committees and a New York prosecutor.

In one of the most closely watched disputes of the court's term, the cases will test the justices' independence and could yield major rulings on the power of Congress to demand documents from a sitting president — or the authority of a president to refuse.

The court will hear the two separate cases by telephone conference call with each justice taking a turn to ask questions.

