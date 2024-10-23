Search underway for passenger who fell overboard from Taylor Swift-themed Royal Caribbean cruise

A 66-year-old woman fell overboard from a Taylor Swift-themed Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Bahamas, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard was assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Force after it was reported that a passenger on Allure of the Seas went overboard around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The ship was about 17 miles from Nassau when the woman fell.

An HC-144 airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew were a part of the search team. As of Wednesday morning, the search for the woman continued, the Coast Guard said.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A few hundred Swifties left Monday from Miami on Allure of the Seas as part of a fan-led cruise group fittingly named "In my cruise era." The trip was hosted by travel agents Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera, and Shelby Reyes of Marvelous Mouse Travels. The trio worked with Royal Caribbean to host private events centered around Swift and her Eras Tour, according to the group's website. Events included a welcome cocktail party, karaoke, friendship bracelet swapping, "Taylor Trivia," and "Nightly eras outfit themes."

It's not clear if the woman who went overboard was a part of the group.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— Cristian Santana contributed.

